Parsons events coming up

 6 days ago

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsons:

Greater Tuna

Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N 5th St, Neodesha, KS

A two-act comedy offering a satirical look at life in a small Texas town.

It's 5 O'Clock at Main Street

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 223 W Main St, Independence, KS

It's 5 O'Clock at Main Street hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à It's 5 O'Clock at Main Street, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Dress It Up, Sauce It Up with chef Arielle Gustafson (Zoom option available)

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2615 W Main St, Independence, KS

Dress It Up, Sauce It Up with chef Arielle Gustafson (Zoom option available) Fab Lab ICC's Fab Food Lab has booked professional chef Arielle Gustafson for its next round of community cooking...

Independence Domestic Docket

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

Katy Days Open

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Parsons, KS

Katy Days Open is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Parsons, Kansas beginning September 18, 2021 and hosted by MD Disc Golf.

#Disc Golf#Comedy#Fab Food Lab#The District Court
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

