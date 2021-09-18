Thief River Falls calendar: What's coming up

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thief River Falls:

Mentor Farmers' Market Mentor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Lincoln Ave, Mentor, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2

TRF Library Afternoon Book Club Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 102 1st St E, Thief River Falls, MN

You do NOT have to be a FU40 member or under 40 years old to attend! FU40's Northwest Brewfest is BACK! The event will be held at the TRF Fairgrounds 3-7pm CT with two bands playing, beer, food...

Creating a Caring Community Newfolden, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 W Minnesota Ave, Newfolden, MN

Join us for a community discussion to increase awareness on accompanying others through life's challenges. The goal is to increase knowledge of risks, warning signs and resources for suicide...

Heritage Center Bingo Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Heritage Center Bingo is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. Players must be 18 years of age or older. Progressive Bingo, $8 for a packet of 20 games.

Travis “Bull” Johnson for Congress Campaign Kick-Off Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 S Broadway, Crookston, MN

Come hang out with Bull Johnson and Spike Cohen for Bull’s official congressional campaign kick-off!