CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Coming soon: Gulf Shores events

Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 6 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Gulf Shores is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gulf Shores area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdoYJ_0c0KImcI00

Intercultural Leadership Retreat

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Annual Intercultural Leadership Retreat takes place during the Fall semester in an off-campus camp setting. The weekend is designed to develop skills that will serve students at Tulane, in New...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o1oV_0c0KImcI00

Wine Pairing

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 E 16th Ave #3507, Gulf Shores, AL

Join us for our monthly wine pairing and enjoy a beautiful three course meal, paired with wines hand-picked by the owner! $35 per person, plus tax and gra...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcP2p_0c0KImcI00

Beach Campout

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop! Join us for our first beach campout of the season! Register for this event by emailing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFRbc_0c0KImcI00

Annual National Shrimp Festival

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

More than 200,000 come to view fine art and crafts by more than 200 artists and enjoy three stages of continuous musical entertainment. The Children's Art Village captures the interest of little...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lim7c_0c0KImcI00

Big Dawgs Athlete Camp

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 7369 Alamo Circle, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

The goal of the camp is to give participants a deeper insight into their fitness capabilities and limitations within the sport of Crossfit.

Learn More

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Stand Up Comedy#Alamo#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
115
Followers
240
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy