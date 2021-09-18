Coming soon: Gulf Shores events

(GULF SHORES, AL) Gulf Shores is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gulf Shores area:

Intercultural Leadership Retreat Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Annual Intercultural Leadership Retreat takes place during the Fall semester in an off-campus camp setting. The weekend is designed to develop skills that will serve students at Tulane, in New...

Wine Pairing Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 E 16th Ave #3507, Gulf Shores, AL

Join us for our monthly wine pairing and enjoy a beautiful three course meal, paired with wines hand-picked by the owner! $35 per person, plus tax and gra...

Beach Campout Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop! Join us for our first beach campout of the season! Register for this event by emailing...

Annual National Shrimp Festival Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

More than 200,000 come to view fine art and crafts by more than 200 artists and enjoy three stages of continuous musical entertainment. The Children's Art Village captures the interest of little...

Big Dawgs Athlete Camp Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 7369 Alamo Circle, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

The goal of the camp is to give participants a deeper insight into their fitness capabilities and limitations within the sport of Crossfit.