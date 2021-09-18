CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keokuk, IA

Events on the Keokuk calendar

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are lining up on the Keokuk calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9wZ9_0c0KIi5O00

How to Secure Your Home

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Join Dan Tillman of Security Operations Group, LLC, for tips and solutions for keeping your home safe. Presentation will be held in the Lower Level Meeting Room.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9bEH_0c0KIi5O00

Lake Hill Wine Run 5k

Carthage, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1822 E Co Rd 1540, Carthage, IL

Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you! Registration includes: A race t-shirt, souvenir wine glass, finisher medal and a glass of wine (or soda for our under 21 runners) after...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1hZu_0c0KIi5O00

Radio Keokuk Cruise Night

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 Washington St, Keokuk, IA

Cruise night is back! Cruise from the Keokuk Mall to Farm and Home from 6pm to 9pm. Join Steve Cirinna and listen to all your favorites on 93.3FM, 1310 KOKX, RadioKeokuk.com and the Radio Keokuk...

Learn More

Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne

Carthage, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1822 E Co Rd 1540, Carthage, IL

Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DJVc_0c0KIi5O00

Rocktober Geode Fest & Hunt

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 428 Main St, Keokuk, IA

Celebrating Iowa's state rock, the Keokuk Geode, with guided hunts, geode cracking, swap area. • Guided Geode Hunts • Rocks, Minerals, Fossils & Jewelry Dealers • Geode Cracking • Geode...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Keokuk, IA
Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Fossils#Live Events#Security Operations Group#Llc#Carthage#Ia Cruise#Kokx#Radiokeokuk Com#The Radio Keokuk#Il Sunday Entertainment#Ia Celebrating Iowa
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk, IA
88
Followers
218
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy