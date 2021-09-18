Events on the Keokuk calendar

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are lining up on the Keokuk calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

How to Secure Your Home Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Join Dan Tillman of Security Operations Group, LLC, for tips and solutions for keeping your home safe. Presentation will be held in the Lower Level Meeting Room.

Lake Hill Wine Run 5k Carthage, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1822 E Co Rd 1540, Carthage, IL

Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you! Registration includes: A race t-shirt, souvenir wine glass, finisher medal and a glass of wine (or soda for our under 21 runners) after...

Radio Keokuk Cruise Night Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 Washington St, Keokuk, IA

Cruise night is back! Cruise from the Keokuk Mall to Farm and Home from 6pm to 9pm. Join Steve Cirinna and listen to all your favorites on 93.3FM, 1310 KOKX, RadioKeokuk.com and the Radio Keokuk...

Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne Carthage, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1822 E Co Rd 1540, Carthage, IL

Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Entertainment with Bocephus Wayne, join Facebook today.

Rocktober Geode Fest & Hunt Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 428 Main St, Keokuk, IA

Celebrating Iowa's state rock, the Keokuk Geode, with guided hunts, geode cracking, swap area. • Guided Geode Hunts • Rocks, Minerals, Fossils & Jewelry Dealers • Geode Cracking • Geode...