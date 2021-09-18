CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, GA

Bremen calendar: What's coming up

Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 6 days ago

(BREMEN, GA) Bremen is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPmum_0c0KIgJw00

2021 Holyland Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 321 Hamilton Ave, Bremen, GA

Explore all upcoming israel events in Bremen, Georgia, find information & tickets for upcoming israel events happening in Bremen, Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJXan_0c0KIgJw00

Winery Tour & Guided Tasting

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Let’s take a peek “Behind the Vines” with winemaker/owner, Bruce Cross. We will meet at the tasting room promptly at 2 pm on Saturday. You will be served the first of six tastes of wine to sip as...

Woolgathering Fiber Arts

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Enjoy some friendly talk, wine, coffee or tea as you work on a fiber arts project. Knitters, crocheters, felters, spinners, weavers are all welcome! Come laugh, cry, and build friendships with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhHcc_0c0KIgJw00

DALLAS GA @ LAZY RIVER KAYAKING

Tallapoosa, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

WILL MEET AT 1130 THEN HIT WATER AT 12 SEE YA THERE You may also like the following events from 40 Something Cowgirls, Dallas, GA

Live Music, McPherson Street

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Come enjoy live music in the vineyard! Outside alcoholic beverages MAY NOT be brought onto the Trillium property, even in the parking lot. It is against farm winery laws, and we could lose our...

