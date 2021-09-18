Coming soon: Sealy events

(SEALY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sealy calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sealy:

Austin County Fair Senior Citizen Day Event Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

(For any senior citizen 65 years old and older) Come see friends, tap your feet to the music, enjoy the free dine-in lunch and play some BINGO! Plus a goodie bag that will include a "Special Entry...

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Bazaar Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1310 US-90, Sealy, TX

Immaculate Conception Church Bazaar & Homecoming Sunday, September 26, 2021 (Last Sunday of the Month) At the KC Hall. Hwy 90 West in Sealy 3 Meat BBQ Dinner Serving starts at 10:30 am $12 per...

Advertising & Tourism Committee Meeting Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 742 W Main St, Bellville, TX

The Advertising and Tourism Meeting is held every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month and also on the 5th Tuesday if applicable. Come in and talk to us about advertising grants.

Dewberry Farm Fall Fun and Pumpkin Patch Brookshire, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX

It’s the 20th year of Texas-sized fun at Dewberry Farm! You’ll find old favorite attractions (the Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch!) and some delightfully spooky new ones — plus a whole lotta good...

Sunday Auction Event from The Colwin Collection by Hradil Auction... Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:38 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Over 2000 Auctions Conducted! From The Joseph P. Colwin Collection and other estates. All items Start at $1 and Sell Without Reserve, No Buy Backs, No Bid Rigging, No Shills. All Items Change...