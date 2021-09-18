CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sealy, TX

Coming soon: Sealy events

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 6 days ago

(SEALY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sealy calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sealy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3C1y_0c0KIfRD00

Austin County Fair Senior Citizen Day Event

Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

(For any senior citizen 65 years old and older) Come see friends, tap your feet to the music, enjoy the free dine-in lunch and play some BINGO! Plus a goodie bag that will include a "Special Entry...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKU6D_0c0KIfRD00

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Bazaar

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1310 US-90, Sealy, TX

Immaculate Conception Church Bazaar & Homecoming Sunday, September 26, 2021 (Last Sunday of the Month) At the KC Hall. Hwy 90 West in Sealy 3 Meat BBQ Dinner Serving starts at 10:30 am $12 per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mx9G7_0c0KIfRD00

Advertising & Tourism Committee Meeting

Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 742 W Main St, Bellville, TX

The Advertising and Tourism Meeting is held every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month and also on the 5th Tuesday if applicable. Come in and talk to us about advertising grants.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aq7qA_0c0KIfRD00

Dewberry Farm Fall Fun and Pumpkin Patch

Brookshire, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX

It’s the 20th year of Texas-sized fun at Dewberry Farm! You’ll find old favorite attractions (the Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch!) and some delightfully spooky new ones — plus a whole lotta good...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1ZR5_0c0KIfRD00

Sunday Auction Event from The Colwin Collection by Hradil Auction...

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:38 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Over 2000 Auctions Conducted! From The Joseph P. Colwin Collection and other estates. All items Start at $1 and Sell Without Reserve, No Buy Backs, No Bid Rigging, No Shills. All Items Change...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Sealy, TX
Government
City
Sealy, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
City
Bellville, TX
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Auction#Dewberry Farm#Sell Without Reserve
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sealy News Beat

Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
39
Followers
221
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy