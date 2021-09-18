Live events coming up in Kodiak
(KODIAK, AK) Kodiak has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Kodiak area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK
Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 610 Upper Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615
Offers training to earn USCG approved Adult/Pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED Certification, valid for two years
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:45 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:45 AM
For those registered, join us for the first class of the 2021-2022 school year. Contact Maggie Schmitt (margaret.elizabeth@hotmail.com) to register your child(ren).
