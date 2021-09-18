Live events coming up in Kodiak

(KODIAK, AK) Kodiak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kodiak area:

Alaska Business Club Awards Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK

Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code

American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Course Kodiak, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Upper Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615

Offers training to earn USCG approved Adult/Pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED Certification, valid for two years

Faith Formation First Class Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:45 AM

For those registered, join us for the first class of the 2021-2022 school year. Contact Maggie Schmitt (margaret.elizabeth@hotmail.com) to register your child(ren).