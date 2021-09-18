CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Live events coming up in Kodiak

 6 days ago

(KODIAK, AK) Kodiak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kodiak area:



Alaska Business Club Awards

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK

Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code



American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Course

Kodiak, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Upper Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615

Offers training to earn USCG approved Adult/Pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED Certification, valid for two years



Faith Formation First Class

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:45 AM

For those registered, join us for the first class of the 2021-2022 school year. Contact Maggie Schmitt (margaret.elizabeth@hotmail.com) to register your child(ren).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kodiak, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kodiak, AK
ABOUT

With Kodiak News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

