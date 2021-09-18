CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon events coming up

Vernon Times
Vernon Times
 6 days ago

(VERNON, TX) Live events are coming to Vernon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vernon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQP2Y_0c0KIR1v00

The Fall Market at The Loft

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Fall Market is our favorite event of the year! Join us for a family friendly event in downtown Vernon! Pick up pumpkins for your porch, shop with local vendors, and enjoy some food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAF9z_0c0KIR1v00

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1915 Pease St, Vernon, TX

This event listing provided for the Vernon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3qCJ_0c0KIR1v00

VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion

Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1701 Marshall Street, Vernon, TX 76384

See old friends and raise a glass to our class!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Boeb7_0c0KIR1v00

41st Boom Symposium

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us at Altus AFB, OK for the 41st Annual Boom Symposium. Celebrate Boom Operator heritage and reconnect with Booms from around America. Drinks and food are provided with your ticket for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpdnC_0c0KIR1v00

Brandon Bethel Live

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Brandon Bethel @ JD’s Hideaway is on Facebook. To connect with Brandon Bethel @ JD’s Hideaway, join Facebook today.

