Vernon events coming up

The Fall Market at The Loft Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Fall Market is our favorite event of the year! Join us for a family friendly event in downtown Vernon! Pick up pumpkins for your porch, shop with local vendors, and enjoy some food!

Vernon Farmers Market Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1915 Pease St, Vernon, TX

VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1701 Marshall Street, Vernon, TX 76384

See old friends and raise a glass to our class!

41st Boom Symposium Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us at Altus AFB, OK for the 41st Annual Boom Symposium. Celebrate Boom Operator heritage and reconnect with Booms from around America. Drinks and food are provided with your ticket for the...

Brandon Bethel Live Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

