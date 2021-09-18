Coming soon: Tillamook events

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Live events are lining up on the Tillamook calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tillamook area:

Handmade Holiday Retreat – Sept 17-19, 2021 Rockaway Beach, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 18705 North Highway 101, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

Rubber Stamping Handmade Holiday Weekend Retreat Retreat in Rockaway Beach, Oregon

Tillamook Farmers Market Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2198-2100 2nd St, Tillamook, OR

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - September, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 2:00pm Location: Corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street in downtown

Ladies Retreat Rockaway Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 18705 US-101, Rockaway Beach, OR

Agenda Speaker: Amberly Prescott Pines. Amberly provided us with a virtual retreat presentation. She is one of the funny and inspirational women we saw at the ASPIRE show at Hillcrest 2 years ago...

Movie Night in the Park Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

The City of Tillamook is happy to announce that we will be hosting a Movie Night in the Park on September 24th, 2021. It will be located at Goodspeed Park. The movie will start at sunset, which...

Community Picnic Pacific City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, OR

The Potluck Church will present the second Pacific City Community Picnic on Tuesday September 20th, from 5-7 pm. The Potluck Church was created to give people a chance to get to know one another...