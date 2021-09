Half of the healthcare administrative staff report seeing an increase in the amount of manual data entry in the past 12 months — and 92% of clinicians agree that too much time spent on administrative tasks is a major contributor to healthcare worker burnout. This and other findings are revealed in the new Internet of Healthcare Report, produced by independent research firm Wakefield Research on behalf of Olive. The report uncovers how 1,700 patients, healthcare professionals, administrative staff and executives view the healthcare patient and employee experience.

