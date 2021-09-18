CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

Cameron calendar: What's coming up

Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JG0pu_0c0KIC2G00

Swingin' Sixties Retreat

Hamilton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The girls from Running with Scissors are coming to Hamilton! Join us for a 3 day retreat using the Six in a Square Tool. Read more about this event at...

Learn More

SOLD OUT - Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 12 - 15, 2022

Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information   Missouri Star Quilt Compan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgKgv_0c0KIC2G00

So,07.12.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Hammelbacher Klangwanderweg für 40-65J

Winston, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: Schulstraße 3, 64689 Grasellenbach

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTW1g_0c0KIC2G00

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person)

Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjh0d_0c0KIC2G00

EA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ DeKalb

Amity, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The DeKalb (MO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] (Tarkio, MO) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarkio, MO
City
Hamilton, MO
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Cameron, MO
Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
64
Followers
224
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy