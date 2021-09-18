Cameron calendar: What's coming up

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

Swingin' Sixties Retreat Hamilton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The girls from Running with Scissors are coming to Hamilton! Join us for a 3 day retreat using the Six in a Square Tool. Read more about this event at...

SOLD OUT - Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 12 - 15, 2022 Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information Missouri Star Quilt Compan

So,07.12.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Hammelbacher Klangwanderweg für 40-65J Winston, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: Schulstraße 3, 64689 Grasellenbach

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person) Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

EA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ DeKalb Amity, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The DeKalb (MO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] (Tarkio, MO) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.