Events on the Graham calendar

(GRAHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Graham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:

SNY (Sunday Night Youth) Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

Employee Shrimp Boil Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Our staff did an amazing job for our annual state survey so it's time for a shrimp boil!!! Graham Oaks Staff, join us for amazing shrimp and other goodies September 23, 2021 at 4:30 at our facility!

Olney 2021 Tower Extrusions Health Fair Olney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1003 TX-79, Olney, TX

Stay up to date here ! Participation =cheaper insurance and $0 copays for medications Employee Blood Pressure day: Sept 21 Employee Fasting lab work day: Sept 22 Spouse day - Blood pressure...

Baggin’ 4 Kasen Olney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Fundraiser for Baby Kasen Morton. Kasen made his appearance super early weighing 3lbs 12oz. Kasen has a long road ahead of him. Kirk and Larissa Morton are our cornhole family and this tournament...

Hell's Gate Underwater Cleanup 2021 Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 3203 Redbird Rd, Graford, TX

Hell's Gate Cleanup - Sept 25th. Where - Inland Divers Time - 8am - 3pm Who will be there - The best of the best!!!! What will we be doing - Giving back to the community and cleaning up the...