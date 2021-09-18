Events on the Graham calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Dispatch
Graham Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Graham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtbnZ_0c0KI8ab00

SNY (Sunday Night Youth)

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jBAP_0c0KI8ab00

Employee Shrimp Boil

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Our staff did an amazing job for our annual state survey so it's time for a shrimp boil!!! Graham Oaks Staff, join us for amazing shrimp and other goodies September 23, 2021 at 4:30 at our facility!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hhlpj_0c0KI8ab00

Olney 2021 Tower Extrusions Health Fair

Olney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1003 TX-79, Olney, TX

Stay up to date here ! Participation =cheaper insurance and $0 copays for medications Employee Blood Pressure day: Sept 21 Employee Fasting lab work day: Sept 22 Spouse day - Blood pressure...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Byp2x_0c0KI8ab00

Baggin’ 4 Kasen

Olney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Fundraiser for Baby Kasen Morton. Kasen made his appearance super early weighing 3lbs 12oz. Kasen has a long road ahead of him. Kirk and Larissa Morton are our cornhole family and this tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Anm6j_0c0KI8ab00

Hell's Gate Underwater Cleanup 2021

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 3203 Redbird Rd, Graford, TX

Hell's Gate Cleanup - Sept 25th. Where - Inland Divers Time - 8am - 3pm Who will be there - The best of the best!!!! What will we be doing - Giving back to the community and cleaning up the...

Graham Dispatch

Graham Dispatch

Graham, TX
ABOUT

With Graham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

