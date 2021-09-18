CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys calendar: Events coming up

St Marys Updates
St Marys Updates
 6 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHW1D_0c0KI43h00

Elk Explanations

Benezette, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEssV_0c0KI43h00

HOCUS POCUS PAINT & SIP

Saint Marys, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Come join in the fun as we paint this Hocus Pocus painting. Fun and relaxing. Come with friends or by yourself. Reservations required.

Learn More

PSU Intern Wildlife Rehab

Benezette, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Do you ever wonder what happens to sick, injured or orphaned wild animals? If so, join us to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, and what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVJ5u_0c0KI43h00

September Monthly 8 Ball Tournament

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Ridgway, Pennsylvania - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glncD_0c0KI43h00

LIVE MUSIC -JIM RONAN & GYPSY WAGON FOOD TRUCK

Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Join us as Jim Ronan preforms under our tent on September 18th from 1-4 pm. Gypsy Wagon will be on site with their food truck. No cover charge. To ensure seating please call 814.929.5598 to make...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Saint Marys, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Saint Marys, PA
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badminton#Winslow#Animals#Ecvc#Gypsy Wagon
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St Marys Updates

St Marys Updates

St Marys, PA
50
Followers
82
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Marys Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy