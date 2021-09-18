Saint Marys calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

Elk Explanations Benezette, PA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!

HOCUS POCUS PAINT & SIP Saint Marys, PA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Come join in the fun as we paint this Hocus Pocus painting. Fun and relaxing. Come with friends or by yourself. Reservations required.

PSU Intern Wildlife Rehab Benezette, PA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Do you ever wonder what happens to sick, injured or orphaned wild animals? If so, join us to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, and what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help!

September Monthly 8 Ball Tournament Ridgway, PA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

LIVE MUSIC -JIM RONAN & GYPSY WAGON FOOD TRUCK Wilcox, PA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Join us as Jim Ronan preforms under our tent on September 18th from 1-4 pm. Gypsy Wagon will be on site with their food truck. No cover charge. To ensure seating please call 814.929.5598 to make...