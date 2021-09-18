Coming soon: Globe events

(GLOBE, AZ) Globe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Globe area:

Slow Cooker/Instapot Cooking Class Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 339 S Broad St, Globe, AZ

This Adult After Hours program is the second of a new monthly program for adults to learn how to use a Slow Cooker and Instapot. We will have food to sample and prepare a dish at the program that...

Mindful Movement & Gong Sound Experience & Energy Healing Event Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6607 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Come join us for a Mindful Movement, Gong Sound Experience, and Energy Healing Event. This event is In-Person!!!

HUGE MOVING SALE---Too many items to list!!!! Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Furniture: sofas, recliner like new, coffee tables, Mexican hutches, metal hutch/Cantina, table sets, bar stools, tools, household, decor, Harley items, used appliances in good condition, vintage...

Tempe Prep Varsity Football @ Hayden Winkelman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 824 Thorne Ave, Winkelman, AZ

The Hayden (Winkelman, AZ) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tempe Prep (Tempe, AZ) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Wednesday Women’s Bible Study Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

Come join in the study of Scripture with women who yearn to learn and share with coffee in hand. Study is always Scripture rich, but also may include a supplementing book/workbook to further the...