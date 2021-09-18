Hamilton events coming soon

(HAMILTON, MT) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hamilton:

Time for Three Hamilton, MT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 327 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT

The Time for Three string trio (Charles Yang, violin; Nick Kendall, violin; Ranaan Meyer, double bass) perform their unique mix of musical eras, styles, and traditions in concert on September 24...

Vintage Yard Sale Hamilton, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 Bedford St, Hamilton, MT

The Ravalli County Museum tents on the front lawn will be packed with wonderful vintage treasures of all shapes, sizes and types! Start your Christmas shopping early! Find the perfect addition to...

BitterRodders Car Show Hamilton, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 251 Eastside Hwy, Hamilton, MT

Car lovers don’t want to miss the Bitterrodder’s Car Show at the Daly Mansion on Saturday, September 18! Gates open at 8am for those that want to enter their car, truck or motorcycle for an entry...

Ropes Challenge Course Community Day Hamilton, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

FREE EVENT at BEAR’s Ropes Challenge Course in Hieronymus Park, Hamilton. All ages are welcome to try the high and low elements on the course. Groups will start at the top of each hour (1pm, 2pm...

"Dutch Oven Cooking" Class Corvallis, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1200 Eastside Hwy Suite C, Corvallis, MT

Come learn a unique and fun way to prepare delicious meals and desserts for your family and friends with our "Dutch Oven Cooking" class. See how simple it is to prepare meals around the campfire...