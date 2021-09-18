CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Live events Nevada — what’s coming up

Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 6 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Live events are coming to Nevada.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nevada area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDvbe_0c0KHmeV00

Bourbon County Democrats Regular Meeting

Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2108 S Horton St, Fort Scott, KS

Bourbon County Democrats Regular meeting. The Heritage Room of the Administration Building. Guest Speaker: State Representative Jason Probst

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tK09B_0c0KHmeV00

Southern Gospel Festival

El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 2800 S 1001 Rd, El Dorado Springs, MO

Schedule of Events: Friday Evening, September 24 Fundraiser: 5:30PM-6:30PM Chili/Potato Soup and Pie Supper: 7:00PM (Under the tabernacle) Free Southern Gospel Music- The Shoal Creek Quarter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY2M7_0c0KHmeV00

Nevada Youth Transition Fair- "Love Your Selfie"

Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 North Centennial Boulevard, Nevada, MO 64772

Summit aimed at empowering youth with disabilities to own their future and plan for life after high school.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enZ2k_0c0KHmeV00

Gardening Group

Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

Do you enjoy gardening? Would you like to learn? Do you need access to raised beds?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC1zv_0c0KHmeV00

MCGennis BBQ and Auction 2021

Rich Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3181 State Hwy WW, Rich Hill, MO

Auto Show registration runs Noon to 1:00 pm. Children's games start at 12:30 pm with horse and wagon rides during the afternoon! BBQ meal is served at 1:00 pm. About 1:45 pm the auction begins and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Rich Hill, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
El Dorado Springs, MO
Nevada, MO
Government
City
Bourbon, MO
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Probst
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada News Watch

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
60
Followers
227
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy