Live events Nevada — what’s coming up

(NEVADA, MO) Live events are coming to Nevada.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nevada area:

Bourbon County Democrats Regular Meeting Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2108 S Horton St, Fort Scott, KS

Bourbon County Democrats Regular meeting. The Heritage Room of the Administration Building. Guest Speaker: State Representative Jason Probst

Southern Gospel Festival El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 2800 S 1001 Rd, El Dorado Springs, MO

Schedule of Events: Friday Evening, September 24 Fundraiser: 5:30PM-6:30PM Chili/Potato Soup and Pie Supper: 7:00PM (Under the tabernacle) Free Southern Gospel Music- The Shoal Creek Quarter...

Nevada Youth Transition Fair- "Love Your Selfie" Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 North Centennial Boulevard, Nevada, MO 64772

Summit aimed at empowering youth with disabilities to own their future and plan for life after high school.

Gardening Group Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

Do you enjoy gardening? Would you like to learn? Do you need access to raised beds?

MCGennis BBQ and Auction 2021 Rich Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3181 State Hwy WW, Rich Hill, MO

Auto Show registration runs Noon to 1:00 pm. Children's games start at 12:30 pm with horse and wagon rides during the afternoon! BBQ meal is served at 1:00 pm. About 1:45 pm the auction begins and...