Fairfield, IA

Events on the Fairfield calendar

Fairfield Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVCh4_0c0KHkt300

Freedom Celebration

Fairfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2606 West Burlington Avenue, Fairfield, IA 52556

Join us to celebrate Constitution Day in the United States. Stand together for peace, love and unity of each other, and our country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkgGR_0c0KHkt300

Fall on the Little Farm

Birmingham, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Come check out all of the Fall action here on the Little Farm! Free Fall themed kids games, Bonfire with marshmallows, Barnyard meet and greet, Fall photo ops, Displays from other area small...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNgAQ_0c0KHkt300

MTG Commander Tournament

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 E Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA

Multiplayer pod play style. Bring in your favorite Commander deck. Entry fee for this event is $8. Prize packs for top placements and promos provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dATMW_0c0KHkt300

End of Summer Motorcycle Rally

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The event has moved to downtown for 2021. Featruing a Bike Rodeo, Live Music, Burnout Pit, Poker Run and more, all weekend long. Advance tickets are $30.00 per person & $35.00 at the gate. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgk5N_0c0KHkt300

Eldon Raceway

Eldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: Eldon, IA

We will be running Modifieds, Sport Mods, Sport Compact, Hobby Stock and Stock Cars this year. The following are tentative dates: April 10th, April 24th , May 8th, May 22nd,…

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
