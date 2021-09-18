Events on the Fairfield calendar

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Freedom Celebration Fairfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2606 West Burlington Avenue, Fairfield, IA 52556

Join us to celebrate Constitution Day in the United States. Stand together for peace, love and unity of each other, and our country.

Fall on the Little Farm Birmingham, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Come check out all of the Fall action here on the Little Farm! Free Fall themed kids games, Bonfire with marshmallows, Barnyard meet and greet, Fall photo ops, Displays from other area small...

MTG Commander Tournament Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 E Burlington Ave, Fairfield, IA

Multiplayer pod play style. Bring in your favorite Commander deck. Entry fee for this event is $8. Prize packs for top placements and promos provided.

End of Summer Motorcycle Rally Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The event has moved to downtown for 2021. Featruing a Bike Rodeo, Live Music, Burnout Pit, Poker Run and more, all weekend long. Advance tickets are $30.00 per person & $35.00 at the gate. For...

Eldon Raceway Eldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: Eldon, IA

We will be running Modifieds, Sport Mods, Sport Compact, Hobby Stock and Stock Cars this year. The following are tentative dates: April 10th, April 24th , May 8th, May 22nd,…