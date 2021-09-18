CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Events on the Kosciusko calendar

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 6 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kosciusko area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVCNA_0c0KHj0K00

Noah Owensby

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us as we welcome Noah Owensby from Way of Life in Grenada, Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJi84_0c0KHj0K00

Football vs. Potts Camp (HC)

Eupora, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 65 W Clark Ave, Eupora, MS

Football vs. Potts Camp (HC) is on Facebook. To connect with Football vs. Potts Camp (HC), join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5mIg_0c0KHj0K00

Visitation

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Melvin McChriston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Melvin McChriston Jr. (Winona...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8XyH_0c0KHj0K00

21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1,130,000 Addendum No. 01 This project...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mV43M_0c0KHj0K00

Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi

Carthage, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 North Pearl Street, Carthage, MS 39051

Raising money to help Samaritan's Purse and their Emergency Medicine project

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
