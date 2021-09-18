Price calendar: Events coming up

(PRICE, UT) Price is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Price area:

Sugar & Spice & Everything Vice Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 96 North Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Price was also considered the Black Sheep of Utah! Join us for a tour of all things vice that took place on Price Main Street.

Wild West Modified Tour Last Rd. (2 Nights) Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2800 Airport Rd, Price, UT

Search for upcoming events, race class, favorite track, special race tour, or event. New tracks and events are added and updated regularly. Subscribe below to get updates right in your inbox. ...

Price - Concealed Carry Class - Only $45 Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 925 Westwood Blvd, Price, UT

Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Price, UT on Tuesday Evening at 6PM, September 28th, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites 925 Westwood Blvd. $45 includes the required; instruction, paperwork...

USUE Softball Camp Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 278 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, UT 84501

Softball skills camp where you get college softball exposure while working with coaches, current players, and former Division 1 athletes!

Service Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Keith Richens Thompson May 1, 1929 – August 12, 2021 Keith R. Thompson, age 92, died peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Price, Utah, the son of Utah Thompson...