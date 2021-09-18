CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Clinton events calendar

Clinton Bulletin
Clinton Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWG5n_0c0KHdhy00

7th Annual Clinton Wine Stroll on the Square

Clinton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 116B W Jefferson St, Clinton, MO 64735

Calling all vinos! Drink you way through Clinton Missouri' gorgeous historic downtown square. Sipping, Shopping, and So Much Fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vavnl_0c0KHdhy00

Ladies Night Out!

Centerview, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for one fun night! Our friends Kerri and Shelli from No Better Friend Boutique will help guide us through making our own earrings and the best part is, you get to leave with TWO of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlYVK_0c0KHdhy00

Student Ministry Parent Meeting

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Give parents info for year and chance to get to know Joey and Katlyn

Movie Night at the Farm!

Centerview, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

It’s summer time and we know you are looking for something fun to do without having to make that drive to KC! Why not make Hazel Hill Farm a tradition this summer? Details: ?Movie: Coming Soon! ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mU1f_0c0KHdhy00

Holden Farmers Market

Holden, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Market St, Holden, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021 Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location: City of Holden 101 W 3rd Street

