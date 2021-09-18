Stilwell calendar: What's coming up

(STILWELL, OK) Live events are coming to Stilwell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stilwell:

Brian Walker, guest trumpet recital Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 605 N Grand Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Face coverings and social distancing strongly recommended. For more information: 918-444-2700 noblesc@nsuok.edu

Banquet Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 908 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Banquet is on Facebook. To connect with Banquet, join Facebook today.

Top Shot 2021 - Sept 17-19 2021 Cookson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

TOP SHOT 2021 - Rescheduled is on Facebook. To connect with TOP SHOT 2021 - Rescheduled, join Facebook today.

Westville Community Blood Drive Westville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1152 Williams Ave, Westville, OK

It's time for the Bedlam Blood Drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute! All donors receive their choice of OU or OSU t-shirt and a free hot dog from the Oklahoma Beef Council. (And for a limited...

Homecoming Week Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

NSU Homecoming Week September 26-October 2 Learn more about NSU Homecoming Week by visiting the NSU Alumni website.