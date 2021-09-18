Stilwell calendar: What's coming up
(STILWELL, OK) Live events are coming to Stilwell.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stilwell:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 605 N Grand Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Face coverings and social distancing strongly recommended. For more information: 918-444-2700 noblesc@nsuok.edu
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 908 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Banquet
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
TOP SHOT 2021 - Rescheduled
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1152 Williams Ave, Westville, OK
It's time for the Bedlam Blood Drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute! All donors receive their choice of OU or OSU t-shirt and a free hot dog from the Oklahoma Beef Council. (And for a limited...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
NSU Homecoming Week September 26-October 2 Learn more about NSU Homecoming Week by visiting the NSU Alumni website.
