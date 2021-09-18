CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Live events on the horizon in Cadiz

 6 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Live events are lining up on the Cadiz calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cadiz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1ikJ_0c0KHZ7w00

Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The 3rd Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K is a joint road race through Hopkinsville, KY, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The course winds through downtown Hoptown, residential areas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCB9N_0c0KHZ7w00

Farmers Market-Cadiz

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Farmers Market in downtown Cadiz, next to Renaissance Stage. Every Wednesday and Saturday Hours 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- or until sell out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGLI4_0c0KHZ7w00

Liberty Point Baptist Church Celebration

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Liberty Point Baptist Church invites you to celebrate 150 years with them! This celebration is a 3 days event. Friday September 24th –Fish Fry at 5:30, worship service at 7:00 with former pastor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3Aw0_0c0KHZ7w00

Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region will be taking applications for homeownership starting September 1-30 at the Hopkinsville Office located at 2305 South Walnut Street. Office hours are Monday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8ZNt_0c0KHZ7w00

STAR Puppy

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: Pardue Ln, Hopkinsville, KY

Classes are held 1 time per week, for 6 weeks. All puppies welcome from 3 months - 1yr **Price for the 6 week course is, $80 per puppy/dog. Max of 6-8 puppies per class group. Classes are aimed at...

