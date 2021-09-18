Live events Bassett — what’s coming up

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bassett:

Martinsville, VA 50 Shadez of Flavor pop up event Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Martinsville Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Martinsville.

September 2021 Bassett Cruise In Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

The GBAC welcomes you to downtown Bassett on Saturday, September 18th, from 3 until 7PM for Back the Blue night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food...

Class of 2001 20 Year High School Reunion Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 3536 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. Come and reminisce with the Class of 2001!

5th Quarter Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]

Marie Anderson Live at Hamlet Vineyards! — Hamlet Vineyards Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 405 Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA

