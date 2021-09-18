CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, VA

Live events Bassett — what’s coming up

Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bassett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0evd_0c0KHYFD00

Martinsville, VA 50 Shadez of Flavor pop up event

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Martinsville Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Martinsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNT2i_0c0KHYFD00

September 2021 Bassett Cruise In

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

The GBAC welcomes you to downtown Bassett on Saturday, September 18th, from 3 until 7PM for Back the Blue night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QJ7D_0c0KHYFD00

Class of 2001 20 Year High School Reunion

Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 3536 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. Come and reminisce with the Class of 2001!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTx7s_0c0KHYFD00

5th Quarter

Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgHbC_0c0KHYFD00

Marie Anderson Live at Hamlet Vineyards! — Hamlet Vineyards

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 405 Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA

405 Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA

ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

