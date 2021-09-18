Live events Bassett — what’s coming up
(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bassett:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Martinsville Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Martinsville.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
The GBAC welcomes you to downtown Bassett on Saturday, September 18th, from 3 until 7PM for Back the Blue night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 3536 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055
It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. Come and reminisce with the Class of 2001!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA
All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 405 Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA
Privacy • Store Policies • Accessibility • . Mailing List • Contact Copyright Hamlet Vineyards 2021 | Site by Vinbound
Comments / 0