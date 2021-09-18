CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Events on the Ketchikan calendar

 6 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Ketchikan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ketchikan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBLW3_0c0KHXMU00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Worcester, MA 99901

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsIbg_0c0KHXMU00

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Prerelease Weekend

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 352 Front St, Ketchikan, AK

This is not the limit of the events, this is a placeholder for these events. Besides, we ALWAYS have our prerelease on Sat. at 2. For the Midnight Hunt storyline R&D wanted to reset Innistrad to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcl7A_0c0KHXMU00

Alaskan Cruises

Ketchikan, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Alaskan cruises give you the opportunity to visit one of the most unique places on earth. See fjords, glaciers, ice fields and some of the world’s rarest animals in their natural habitats. A...

ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

