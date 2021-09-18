CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Hondo events coming up

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 6 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Live events are coming to Hondo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hondo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJBEM_0c0KHWTl00

Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition at Quihi Dancehall!

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 4517, Hondo, TX

Come join the boys at historic Quihi Dancehall, best wooden floor! Setups, beer/wine available. Cash only venue. Bring your snacks and BYOB!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zumSR_0c0KHWTl00

Crafting History: 19th-century Hand Fans

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 402 Florence St, Castroville, TX

Still looking for a way to beat the Texas heat? Stop by the Landmark Inn to make your own stylish hand fan from 19th-century patterns. This program is open to the public and included with your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKaT7_0c0KHWTl00

Come and Taste It! California VS Texas Wine Dinner

Castroville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1651 U.S. 90, #West, Castroville, TX 78009

A three-course meal with an interactive and educational experience comparing wines from California and Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAZf7_0c0KHWTl00

Family-friendly model rocket and HPR Launch

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 700 Vandenberg Rd, Hondo, TX

This is a NAR model rocket and high power rocket launch open to the public. Families are welcome. Rockets and motors will be available on site. Rocketeers should wear good shoes and long pants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb5aU_0c0KHWTl00

Lee Winright

Sabinal, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 412 N Center St, Sabinal, TX

Lee Winright is a solo artist,(and full band) based out of Texas, who finds himself truly in-tune with his music. Derived roots in Americana, his genre seems to encompass a full bodied mix of...

