Franklin calendar: What's coming up

Riverfront Soul Festival Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Barrett St, Franklin, VA

Riverfront Soul Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Riverfront Soul Festival, join Facebook today.

Franklin Farmers Market Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:March 13, 2021 - November 2021Saturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:210 South Main Street

10th Anniversary Service Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

10th Anniversary Service with State Bishop, Wesley Cherry bringing the word. This will be a park and Praise Service. Service will be live streamed also

Britches & Boots 4-H Horse Club Meeting Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30117 Camp Pkwy, Courtland, VA

The Britches & Boots 4-H Horse Club will meet at Diamonds in the Rough Equine Rescue for our service project and meeting. All club members must be registered (no guests due to 4-H insurance) to...

DanceOut Group Fitness Class Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 26663 Old Plank Rd, Courtland, VA

*$7 per class* Payment can be made either by cash or venmo. My venmo = @Dancing-Morgan (we will NOT have class unless at least 2 people RSVP) Fitness shouldn't be boring! My classes are upbeat and...