Franklin, VA

Franklin calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Riverfront Soul Festival

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Barrett St, Franklin, VA

Riverfront Soul Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Riverfront Soul Festival, join Facebook today.

Franklin Farmers Market

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:March 13, 2021 - November 2021Saturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:210 South Main Street

10th Anniversary Service

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

10th Anniversary Service with State Bishop, Wesley Cherry bringing the word. This will be a park and Praise Service. Service will be live streamed also

Britches & Boots 4-H Horse Club Meeting

Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30117 Camp Pkwy, Courtland, VA

The Britches & Boots 4-H Horse Club will meet at Diamonds in the Rough Equine Rescue for our service project and meeting. All club members must be registered (no guests due to 4-H insurance) to...

DanceOut Group Fitness Class

Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 26663 Old Plank Rd, Courtland, VA

*$7 per class* Payment can be made either by cash or venmo. My venmo = @Dancing-Morgan (we will NOT have class unless at least 2 people RSVP) Fitness shouldn't be boring! My classes are upbeat and...

Franklin, VA
With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

