Carthage, TX

Events on the Carthage calendar

Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 6 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Carthage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2H7b_0c0KHUiJ00

Concert

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1702 S Adams St, Carthage, TX

Concert at Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S Adams St, Carthage, TX 75633, Carthage, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDAVk_0c0KHUiJ00

RCL Neighbors: Paper Airplane Tournament

Henderson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652

Come learn about the Wright Brother's and celebrate Aviation History Month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7nu6_0c0KHUiJ00

Funeral service

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 W Wellington St, Carthage, TX

Here is Lynda Shadowens Jacobs’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lynda Shadowens Jacobs of Tyler, Texas, born in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4749py_0c0KHUiJ00

Riding for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9162 TX-43, Tatum, TX

BAR NONE COWBOY CHURCH RIDING FOR THE BRAND SEPT 18, 2021 Series Finals BOOKS OPEN 5:30 - 6:30PM, START 7PM ACTS 2:21 SORTING MUGGING DOCTORING STRAY GATHERING RIDE HARD HAVE FUN HONOR GOD $150...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ge2Lt_0c0KHUiJ00

Circle H Bar Ranch Horsemanship Synopsis

De Berry, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 257 PR 7234, De Berry, TX

Circle H Bar Ranch synopsis we'll demonstrate technics and discuss relevant horsemanship topics to assist you with your horsemanship and or problems that you might be having with your horses. The...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carthage Voice

Carthage Voice

Carthage, TX
ABOUT

With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

