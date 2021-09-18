Events on the Carthage calendar

(CARTHAGE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Carthage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

Concert

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1702 S Adams St, Carthage, TX

Concert at Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S Adams St, Carthage, TX 75633, Carthage, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm

RCL Neighbors: Paper Airplane Tournament Henderson, TX

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652

Come learn about the Wright Brother's and celebrate Aviation History Month!

Funeral service

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 W Wellington St, Carthage, TX

Here is Lynda Shadowens Jacobs’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lynda Shadowens Jacobs of Tyler, Texas, born in...

Riding for the Brand Ranch Rodeo Tatum, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9162 TX-43, Tatum, TX

BAR NONE COWBOY CHURCH RIDING FOR THE BRAND SEPT 18, 2021 Series Finals BOOKS OPEN 5:30 - 6:30PM, START 7PM ACTS 2:21 SORTING MUGGING DOCTORING STRAY GATHERING RIDE HARD HAVE FUN HONOR GOD $150...

Circle H Bar Ranch Horsemanship Synopsis De Berry, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 257 PR 7234, De Berry, TX

Circle H Bar Ranch synopsis we'll demonstrate technics and discuss relevant horsemanship topics to assist you with your horsemanship and or problems that you might be having with your horses. The...