CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moulton, AL

Events on the Moulton calendar

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 6 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moulton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTjNk_0c0KHTpa00

Lawrence County Farmers Market

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 13182 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 through NovemberTuesday and Saturday, 6AM - 1PM Thursday, 1PM - 7PM Location: 13182 Alabama Hwy 157

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dd3Mz_0c0KHTpa00

Church Of The Good Shepherd Farmer and Artisan Market

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3809 Spring Ave SW, Decatur, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: August - OctoberMondays, 2PM-6PMLocation: 3809 Spring Avenue Southwest, Decatur, AL 35603

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jfc4Q_0c0KHTpa00

Decatur Eating Disorder Support Group

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 Church St NE, Decatur, AL

Welcome to The Decatur Eating Disorder Support Group. We are a support group recognized by ANAD (The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders) dedicated to openness...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9B1Y_0c0KHTpa00

Sunday Evening Worship

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2159 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL

Bible Classes @ 9am, Worship @ 10am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you’re our guest, you will never be asked to stand up and introduce yourself, or do any other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTYDY_0c0KHTpa00

Basic Orientation Plus – Decatur

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 Safety Way, Decatur, AL

BASIC ORIENTATION PLUS or BOP Course code – 20 Basic Plus Length — 5 hours instructor-led training with computer-based test Passing score — 70% Price — Members $50.00 Non-members $80.00 Non-reader...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Moulton, AL
Government
City
Moulton, AL
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#Al Rrb Moulton#Al Season#Novembertuesday#Alabama Hwy 157 Starts#Al 35603 Starts#Al Welcome#Anad#Al Bible Classes#Worship#Expect Visiting#Bop
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Moulton Voice

Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
71
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy