Greenville, AL

Live events Greenville — what’s coming up

Greenville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

Reid State Technical College Vaccine Clinic

Evergreen, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 AL-83, Evergreen, AL

Wiley Salter Auditorium The Evergreen Medical Center requests clients call […]

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Montgomery

Hope Hull, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36043

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Little Miss Crenshaw County Send-Off Party

Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Join us at the John D. Harrison Cultural Center for a reception honoring Little Miss Crenshaw County as we send her to compete for Little Miss National Peanut Festival in a few short weeks. Snacks...

Covington County Meet II

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 807 C C Baker Ave, Andalusia, AL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Covington County Meet II, hosted by Red Level in Andalusia AL. Starting Saturday, September 25th.

Georgiana Farmers Market

Georgiana, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021Thursdays, 8an - 12pm Location: 127 Rose Street

ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

