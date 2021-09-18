Live events Greenville — what’s coming up
(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 100 AL-83, Evergreen, AL
Wiley Salter Auditorium The Evergreen Medical Center requests clients call […]
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36043
5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Join us at the John D. Harrison Cultural Center for a reception honoring Little Miss Crenshaw County as we send her to compete for Little Miss National Peanut Festival in a few short weeks. Snacks...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 807 C C Baker Ave, Andalusia, AL
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Covington County Meet II, hosted by Red Level in Andalusia AL. Starting Saturday, September 25th.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021Thursdays, 8an - 12pm Location: 127 Rose Street
