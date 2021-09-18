What’s up Sullivan: Local events calendar

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sullivan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sullivan area:

St. Louis Canoeing with Cave Rappelling Adventure Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 670 Fisher Cave Dr, Sullivan, MO

**** Please visit the Explorer Chick website for full details and to book with the link below. Your spot is not confirmed until you do so...

Opening Weekend at Heartland Farms! Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 8289 N Service Rd W, Bourbon, MO

Fall is FINALLY here! Mark your calendars for September 18th and 19th and join us for our Opening Weekend at Heartland Farms! Enjoy our HUGE play area featuring a Corn Pit, Pumpkin Village, Duck...

September Tour and Patio Lunch ~ 9.25.21 Leslie, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 8901 State Hwy YY, Leslie, MO

Enjoy a special day at McKelvey Vineyards! The experience will include a tour of the stone, circa 1871 Steeple View Manor and a historic property tour by Wine Country Wagon Rides. Complete with a...

Holy Martyrs of Japan Church 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 8244 State Hwy AE, Sullivan, MO

Show off your cornhole skills at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament! When: Saturday, September 18, 2021 Where: Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church (8244 Highway AE...

NA Meetings Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Bourbon is an amazing city located in Crawford County, Missouri, United States. Sadly, a high portion of Bourbon’s population suffers from substance use disorders daily. Thankfully, help has...