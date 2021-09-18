CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, CA

Live events Bishop — what’s coming up

Bishop Dispatch
Bishop Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bishop area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uunyl_0c0KHQBP00

CO Three Week Training

Big Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 141 Flower Alley, Big Pine, CA

Aug 28th, 2021 - Sep 19th, 2021 | Wild Mountain, Colorado | Ruth “Roo” Wharton , Pedro McMillan | Training Wilderness Rites of Passage have been practiced in cultures around the world as a way to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuhuk_0c0KHQBP00

Millpond Music Festival

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Sawmill Rd, Bishop, CA

Millpond is a laid-back and family friendly festival in the Eastern Shadow of the Sierra Nevada. Our world-class music lineup is complimented by kids’ activities, arts and crafts booths, and food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMi6G_0c0KHQBP00

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Mammoth Lake

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mammoth Lake, CA 93546

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCEom_0c0KHQBP00

2021 Mammoth Summer Jam

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 10001 Minaret Rd Ste. 040, Mammoth Lakes, CA

2021 Mammoth Summer Jam is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 Mammoth Summer Jam, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPFAh_0c0KHQBP00

2021 Pabanamanina SOCIAL Pow Wow

Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2490 Diaz Ln, Bishop, CA

Bishop Pabanamanina Pow Wow to be held September 24 – 26, 2021. All drums, dancers and spectators welcome! More info to come!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Santafe New Mexican.com

Legal Tender restaurant in Lamy reopens Saturday under new operator

The Victorian era resumes Saturday at the Legal Tender Saloon and Eating House across from the Lamy Depot after an 18-month pandemic hiatus that saw a changeover in proprietorship. Previous operator Murphy O’Brien stepped aside earlier this year and Legal Tender owner Allan Affeldt brought in Sean Sinclair, who is...
LAMY, NM
Bishop Dispatch

Bishop Dispatch

Bishop, CA
35
Followers
220
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bishop Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy