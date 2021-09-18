Live events Bishop — what’s coming up
(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Bishop area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 141 Flower Alley, Big Pine, CA
Aug 28th, 2021 - Sep 19th, 2021 | Wild Mountain, Colorado | Ruth “Roo” Wharton , Pedro McMillan | Training Wilderness Rites of Passage have been practiced in cultures around the world as a way to...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: Sawmill Rd, Bishop, CA
Millpond is a laid-back and family friendly festival in the Eastern Shadow of the Sierra Nevada. Our world-class music lineup is complimented by kids’ activities, arts and crafts booths, and food...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mammoth Lake, CA 93546
5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 10001 Minaret Rd Ste. 040, Mammoth Lakes, CA
2021 Mammoth Summer Jam is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 Mammoth Summer Jam, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 2490 Diaz Ln, Bishop, CA
Bishop Pabanamanina Pow Wow to be held September 24 – 26, 2021. All drums, dancers and spectators welcome! More info to come!
