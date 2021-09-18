Live events Bishop — what’s coming up

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Bishop area:

CO Three Week Training Big Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 141 Flower Alley, Big Pine, CA

Aug 28th, 2021 - Sep 19th, 2021 | Wild Mountain, Colorado | Ruth “Roo” Wharton , Pedro McMillan | Training Wilderness Rites of Passage have been practiced in cultures around the world as a way to...

Millpond Music Festival Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Sawmill Rd, Bishop, CA

Millpond is a laid-back and family friendly festival in the Eastern Shadow of the Sierra Nevada. Our world-class music lineup is complimented by kids’ activities, arts and crafts booths, and food...

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Mammoth Lake Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mammoth Lake, CA 93546

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

2021 Mammoth Summer Jam Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 10001 Minaret Rd Ste. 040, Mammoth Lakes, CA

2021 Mammoth Summer Jam is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 Mammoth Summer Jam, join Facebook today.

2021 Pabanamanina SOCIAL Pow Wow Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2490 Diaz Ln, Bishop, CA

Bishop Pabanamanina Pow Wow to be held September 24 – 26, 2021. All drums, dancers and spectators welcome! More info to come!