Fort Mohave, AZ

Fort Mohave calendar: Coming events

Fort Mohave Bulletin
Fort Mohave Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Fort Mohave calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Mohave:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pu5T1_0c0KHPIg00

BITD | Laughlin Desert Classic

Fort Mohave, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 4/18/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://bitd.com/race-events/ Follow BITD on Facebook...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsiUS_0c0KHPIg00

LIVE Performance

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2247 Clearwater Dr, Bullhead City, AZ

LIVE Performance Hosted By Lorinda Leigh. Event starts at Sat Sep 18 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Bullhead City., Lorinda Leigh LIVE at CoVeu!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lprX_0c0KHPIg00

Tarot Basics Series ~ Part 2

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 859 Hancock Rd, Bullhead City, AZ

Join Sanora from Majik Mystic at Infinite Prosperities for this incredible Introduction to Tarot Series! This three part series includes all the basics you need to know to begin reading and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9XJR_0c0KHPIg00

Worship Service at 10:30 AM (AZ time)

Fort Mohave, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 5360 Calle Valle Vista, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

Join us in person or online for worship service at 10:30 AM (AZ time). Past services can be viewed on our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeisu_0c0KHPIg00

Mohave Regular Schedule

Mohave Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2750 E Laguna Rd, Mohave Valley, AZ

IMCA Modified –Northern Sport Mods-Super Stock -Street Stock -Mini Sport -Mini Stock Share

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
