Lafayette events calendar

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Dj wedding Westmoreland, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Westmoreland, TN

wedding You may also like the following events from E-Rock's DJ Service

Gamaliel Car Show Gamaliel, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 Holland St, Gamaliel, KY

Registration: $20 Per Vehicle Judging at 12 pm, Awards at 2 pm Award Categories By Model Year With additional Classes For Customs, Motorcycles, tractors and rat rods, Viewer's Choice and Best in...

9/18 Saturday Aerobics, Strength & Stretch-Rita Defeated, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 531 Industrial Dr, Defeated, TN

High energy, low impact aerobics workout experience! About this Event "Aerobics" is a word we don't hear much any more, but all it means is getting your cardio into a steady state for maximum...

Allen County Scottsville Farmers Market Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Scottsville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Thursdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:106 West Public Square

Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale is on Facebook. To connect with Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale, join Facebook today.