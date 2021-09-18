CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, TN

Lafayette events calendar

Lafayette News Alert
Lafayette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcG8U_0c0KHOfB00

Dj wedding

Westmoreland, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Westmoreland, TN

wedding You may also like the following events from E-Rock's DJ Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INyF4_0c0KHOfB00

Gamaliel Car Show

Gamaliel, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 Holland St, Gamaliel, KY

Registration: $20 Per Vehicle Judging at 12 pm, Awards at 2 pm Award Categories By Model Year With additional Classes For Customs, Motorcycles, tractors and rat rods, Viewer's Choice and Best in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06adDx_0c0KHOfB00

9/18 Saturday Aerobics, Strength & Stretch-Rita

Defeated, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 531 Industrial Dr, Defeated, TN

High energy, low impact aerobics workout experience! About this Event "Aerobics" is a word we don't hear much any more, but all it means is getting your cardio into a steady state for maximum...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agP1U_0c0KHOfB00

Allen County Scottsville Farmers Market

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Scottsville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Thursdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:106 West Public Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdbr8_0c0KHOfB00

Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale is on Facebook. To connect with Jenkins Show Pigs Fall Sale, join Facebook today.

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette, TN
ABOUT

With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

