CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock events coming up

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 6 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Slippery Rock is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Slippery Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rCsL_0c0KHNmS00

WPDA III Dressage Schooling Show

Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 Lee Rd, Grove City, PA

Prize list & Entry Form: www.wpda.club/events/septembershow2021 PRESENTED BY ALLEGHENY EQUINE ASSOCIATES, CLOSE EQUINE SERVICES, LLC, AND LEONARD LABRIOLA’S ITALIAN MARKETS. SPONSORED BY IC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndIi3_0c0KHNmS00

National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2951 Prospect Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

Jennings Environmental Education Center is looking for volunteers to pitch in at the park in celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25 from 9 am – 1 pm. Volunteers will do...

Learn More

Fair Haven Farms Fall Festival!

Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 Lee Rd, Grove City, PA

Join us for lots of fall fun this season! We are open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 17-October 30. We have tons to offer for everyone! Each weekend you will have access to: ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrUe0_0c0KHNmS00

Slippery Rock Community Farmers' Market

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Gateway Park, Main and Elm Streets

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uw31v_0c0KHNmS00

KEGS & EGGS! + Local Craft Beer Market

Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2158 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA

COME EARLY! KEGS & EGGS with Shanalica's is officially kicking off The Local Craft Beverage Market @ 9am. Then, join us at noon to shop our vendors libations. Visit and stock up on PA beer, PA...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, PA
Government
City
Grove City, PA
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Public Lands Day#Live Events#Digital#Llc#Italian#Kegs Eggs
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock, PA
35
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy