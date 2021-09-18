Slippery Rock events coming up

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Slippery Rock is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Slippery Rock:

WPDA III Dressage Schooling Show Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 Lee Rd, Grove City, PA

Prize list & Entry Form: www.wpda.club/events/septembershow2021 PRESENTED BY ALLEGHENY EQUINE ASSOCIATES, CLOSE EQUINE SERVICES, LLC, AND LEONARD LABRIOLA’S ITALIAN MARKETS. SPONSORED BY IC...

National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2951 Prospect Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

Jennings Environmental Education Center is looking for volunteers to pitch in at the park in celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25 from 9 am – 1 pm. Volunteers will do...

Fair Haven Farms Fall Festival! Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 Lee Rd, Grove City, PA

Join us for lots of fall fun this season! We are open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 17-October 30. We have tons to offer for everyone! Each weekend you will have access to: ...

Slippery Rock Community Farmers' Market Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Gateway Park, Main and Elm Streets

KEGS & EGGS! + Local Craft Beer Market Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2158 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA

COME EARLY! KEGS & EGGS with Shanalica's is officially kicking off The Local Craft Beverage Market @ 9am. Then, join us at noon to shop our vendors libations. Visit and stock up on PA beer, PA...