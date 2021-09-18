Live events on the horizon in Claremont

(CLAREMONT, NH) Claremont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Claremont area:

Post 25 vs post 29 annual golf challenge Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 53 Country Club Rd, Claremont, NH

this is our annual match for the highly coveted trophy. get yourselves a foursome and let's go get our trophy back! all members are welcome to play.

Championship Night with Fireworks Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Thrasher Rd, Claremont, NH

Mini Stocks, Six Shooters, Pure StocksCost:Adults (13+): $10Children (6-12): $5Ages 5 and under: FreePit Admission: $30 | $35

Windsor Autumn Moon Festival Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the Windsor Autumn Moon Festival on Friday September 24th from 5-9pm

Wonderwood LARP Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5755 US-5, Windsor, VT

Wonderwood LARP, for adults and youth 16 and older! Proof of vaccinations required Wonderwood LARP is an improvisational interactive theatre program where participants take on a role inside a...

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, NH

The country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB's. No other Tom Petty...