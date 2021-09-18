CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, NH

Live events on the horizon in Claremont

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) Claremont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Claremont area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brukX_0c0KHMtj00

Post 25 vs post 29 annual golf challenge

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 53 Country Club Rd, Claremont, NH

this is our annual match for the highly coveted trophy. get yourselves a foursome and let's go get our trophy back! all members are welcome to play.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJGe4_0c0KHMtj00

Championship Night with Fireworks

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Thrasher Rd, Claremont, NH

Mini Stocks, Six Shooters, Pure StocksCost:Adults (13+): $10Children (6-12): $5Ages 5 and under: FreePit Admission: $30 | $35

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fE1EG_0c0KHMtj00

Windsor Autumn Moon Festival

Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the Windsor Autumn Moon Festival on Friday September 24th from 5-9pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8pDV_0c0KHMtj00

Wonderwood LARP

Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5755 US-5, Windsor, VT

Wonderwood LARP, for adults and youth 16 and older! Proof of vaccinations required Wonderwood LARP is an improvisational interactive theatre program where participants take on a role inside a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zroRP_0c0KHMtj00

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, NH

The country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB's. No other Tom Petty...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
okawvilletimes.com

40th Annual Nashville Fall Festival This Weekend

After taking a COVID hiatus last year, the Nashville Fall Festival is back for its 40th year this Friday and Saturday in Nashville. This year’s event will feature food, adult beverages, vendor booths, music, a kids area, and more. Events begin Friday morning when craft booths open at 9 a.m.,...
NASHVILLE, IL
Claremont Bulletin

Claremont Bulletin

Claremont, NH
63
Followers
218
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Claremont Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy