CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, NY

Events on the Norwich calendar

Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpKCe_0c0KHL1000

Norwich NY, Historic Walking Tour

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: One, 1 City Plz, Norwich, NY

All events in Norwich, New York, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Norwich like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SM0B1_0c0KHL1000

Regular Worship

Sherburne, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 Chapel St, Sherburne, NY

We are a church that is a real, warm, authentic faith community who are seeking to communicate the gospel of Jesus the Christ through: connecting with one another; learning with one another...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbgFq_0c0KHL1000

Oxford Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Unadilla Valley

New Berlin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4238 NY-8, New Berlin, NY

The Unadilla Valley (New Berlin, NY) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Oxford Academy (Oxford, NY) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aU4a_0c0KHL1000

GOATOBERFEST at NY Goat Yoga

South New Berlin, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 336 Coye Brook Road, South New Berlin, NY 13843

GOAToberfest... Like Oktoberfest, but with goats!  Life can't get any better.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIrMm_0c0KHL1000

Join Cub Scouts in Norwich NY

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

WHO: All Boys in K to 5th grade WHERE: Emmanuel Episcopal Church Norwich, NY WHEN: Wednesday, September 22nd at 6:00 pm COST: $26 for 4 months registration and $25 Joining Fee. Additional Pack...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Norwich, NY
City
Sherburne, NY
Norwich, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
New Berlin, NY
City
Berlin, NY
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Oxford Academy#Sun Oct 10#Emmanuel Episcopal Church
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Norwich News Alert

Norwich News Alert

Norwich, NY
30
Followers
207
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy