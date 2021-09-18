CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Events on the Kewanee calendar

Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Kewanee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kewanee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43T9bW_0c0KHIMp00

Anna Sophia: The Prophet’s Widow Program on September 18

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. On...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUFCT_0c0KHIMp00

Join the Prayer Team

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Join the Prayer team! The 3rd Tuesday of every month at Hill!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QH24N_0c0KHIMp00

Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit is this Sunday!

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

The Honor Flight Benefit returns to Bishop Hill Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities . The Filling...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ajOG_0c0KHIMp00

Dueling Pianos at The Stables

Kewanee, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2350 U.S. 34, Kewanee, IL 61443

The Stables will be hosting Dueling Pianos Felix and Fingers Tuesday September 28th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155huK_0c0KHIMp00

Galva Coffee House Tribute

Galva, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 128 Exchange St, Galva, IL

It’s an honor to be asked to kick off the Coffee House series concerts. I have been blessed with great support and I love the songs I do so promise to play my heart out! "Takes you right back to...

ABOUT

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

