Alexander, AR

Alexander calendar: What's coming up

Alexander Today
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) Live events are coming to Alexander.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlcmz_0c0KHHU600

Letters with a Librarian

Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 Prickett Rd, Bryant, AR

Dear Kids Ages 5-12, Do you LOVE to get fun mail? Sign-up to be pen-pals with a local librarian! Each letter comes with fun activities and a stamped return envelope, so it's easy to participate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0Rgp_0c0KHHU600

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Morristown

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Morristown, NJ 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3aJg_0c0KHHU600

Bryant Fall Fest

Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6401 Boone Rd, Bryant, AR

Bryant's Annual Fall Fest contributes to our community's sense of closeness. We are thrilled to have our local businesses, school groups, clubs and talents showcased in this festival. Our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpUwx_0c0KHHU600

Paws on the Runway 2021: Dogchella

Little Rock, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, AR 72210

Enjoy dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction as models wearing the latest fashions walk CARE dogs down the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vou4Z_0c0KHHU600

Graveside service

Alexander, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 10200 AR-5, Alexander, AR

Here is Billy C. McCoy’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Billy C. McCoy (Alexander, Arkansas), who passed away on September 14...

Alexander, AR
With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

