Live events coming up in Elk City

(ELK CITY, OK) Elk City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Leedey Bank of the West Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Thursday, September 30 11:05—11:30 AM Leedey Bank of the West WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Dominate the 48 Foss, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10252 Oklahoma, OK-44, Foss, OK

The Dominate the 48 is on Friday September 17, 2021 to Sunday September 19, 2021. It includes the following events: Dominate the 48 and Dominate the 48- TEAM of 2.

Taloga School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 10:00—11:25 AM Taloga Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street