Oakland events coming soon
(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Oakland area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1025 Memorial Dr, Oakland, MD
Appointments may be scheduled in this link, or call 301-334-7698 for assistance. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines Available: Pfizer (12 and older) Moderna (18 and older) J...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 1009 Maryland Hwy, Oakland, MD
Faith Evangelical Free Church is holding Celebrate Recovery every Friday at 06:30 PM. This is open for anyone recovering from hurts, hang-ups, and habits.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD
Calling all history buffs and hiking enthusiasts! This hike will follow the tale of Delphia Brant and George Beckman, two small-time miners from the 1930s. Intermediate level hike. Participants...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 31, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 am - 1 pmLocation: Off 2nd Street at Town Park Lane
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD
Join for a Bird Walk at Sang Run State Park on 20 August 2021 at 08:00 AM. The walk will begin at the kayak put in down the road just past Friends Store.
Comments / 0