Oakland, MD

Oakland events coming soon

Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 6 days ago

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oakland area:

GoVax: Vaccine Schedule (Garrett County Health Department Clinic – Oakland Offices)

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1025 Memorial Dr, Oakland, MD

Appointments may be scheduled in this link, or call 301-334-7698 for assistance. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines Available: Pfizer (12 and older) Moderna (18 and older) J...

Faith Evangelical Free Church: Celebrate Recovery

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1009 Maryland Hwy, Oakland, MD

Faith Evangelical Free Church is holding Celebrate Recovery every Friday at 06:30 PM. This is open for anyone recovering from hurts, hang-ups, and habits.

Brant Mine Hike

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Calling all history buffs and hiking enthusiasts! This hike will follow the tale of Delphia Brant and George Beckman, two small-time miners from the 1930s. Intermediate level hike. Participants...

Mountain Fresh Farmers Market

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 31, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 am - 1 pmLocation: Off 2nd Street at Town Park Lane

Bird Walk

Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Join for a Bird Walk at Sang Run State Park on 20 August 2021 at 08:00 AM. The walk will begin at the kayak put in down the road just past Friends Store.

ABOUT

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

