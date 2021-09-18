Oakland events coming soon

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oakland area:

GoVax: Vaccine Schedule (Garrett County Health Department Clinic – Oakland Offices) Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1025 Memorial Dr, Oakland, MD

Appointments may be scheduled in this link, or call 301-334-7698 for assistance. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines Available: Pfizer (12 and older) Moderna (18 and older) J...

Faith Evangelical Free Church: Celebrate Recovery Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1009 Maryland Hwy, Oakland, MD

Faith Evangelical Free Church is holding Celebrate Recovery every Friday at 06:30 PM. This is open for anyone recovering from hurts, hang-ups, and habits.

Brant Mine Hike Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Calling all history buffs and hiking enthusiasts! This hike will follow the tale of Delphia Brant and George Beckman, two small-time miners from the 1930s. Intermediate level hike. Participants...

Mountain Fresh Farmers Market Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 31, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 am - 1 pmLocation: Off 2nd Street at Town Park Lane

Bird Walk Swanton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD

Join for a Bird Walk at Sang Run State Park on 20 August 2021 at 08:00 AM. The walk will begin at the kayak put in down the road just past Friends Store.