Camdenton calendar: Coming events
(CAMDENTON, MO) Camdenton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Camdenton area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 826 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO
'TLC' - Tree Life Café is a non-denominational gathering of women in our community that desires to meet together and build relationships once a month. We desire to encourage, learn and grow...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1064 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO
This meeting is for youth ministers, leaders, and volunteers - everyone who works with youth. Dinner will be provided. The event is FREE thanks to our Rickman Legacy Fund. Register now! Our...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 364 Galley Rd, Camdenton, MO
Thursday, Sept., 23, 2021, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Where: Larry's on the Lake, 364 Galley Rd., Camdenton, MO. 65020 Larry's On the Lake is a floating restaurant and bar that is located at the 31 MM known...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 2073 S Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020
Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Pam May Dr, Camdenton, MO 65020
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support
Comments / 0