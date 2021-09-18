Camdenton calendar: Coming events

(CAMDENTON, MO) Camdenton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camdenton area:

TLC - Tree Life Cafe Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 826 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

'TLC' - Tree Life Café is a non-denominational gathering of women in our community that desires to meet together and build relationships once a month. We desire to encourage, learn and grow...

Regional Youth Leaders Gathering — The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Mid-America Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1064 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

This meeting is for youth ministers, leaders, and volunteers - everyone who works with youth. Dinner will be provided. The event is FREE thanks to our Rickman Legacy Fund. Register now! Our...

ChristiAna and Travis at Larry's Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 364 Galley Rd, Camdenton, MO

Thursday, Sept., 23, 2021, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Where: Larry's on the Lake, 364 Galley Rd., Camdenton, MO. 65020 Larry's On the Lake is a floating restaurant and bar that is located at the 31 MM known...

Going Beyond Simulcast Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2073 S Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans

2021 Lake of the Ozarks Area Walk to End Alzheimer's Camdenton, MO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Pam May Dr, Camdenton, MO 65020

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support