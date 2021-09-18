CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

Camdenton calendar: Coming events

Camdenton Times
Camdenton Times
 6 days ago

(CAMDENTON, MO) Camdenton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camdenton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6KL6_0c0KHDxC00

TLC - Tree Life Cafe

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 826 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

'TLC' - Tree Life Café is a non-denominational gathering of women in our community that desires to meet together and build relationships once a month. We desire to encourage, learn and grow...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCIMv_0c0KHDxC00

Regional Youth Leaders Gathering — The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Mid-America

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1064 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO

This meeting is for youth ministers, leaders, and volunteers - everyone who works with youth. Dinner will be provided. The event is FREE thanks to our Rickman Legacy Fund. Register now! Our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYvqr_0c0KHDxC00

ChristiAna and Travis at Larry’s

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 364 Galley Rd, Camdenton, MO

Thursday, Sept., 23, 2021, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Where: Larry's on the Lake, 364 Galley Rd., Camdenton, MO. 65020 Larry's On the Lake is a floating restaurant and bar that is located at the 31 MM known...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGsyf_0c0KHDxC00

Going Beyond Simulcast

Camdenton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2073 S Business Route 5, Camdenton, MO 65020

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNfMJ_0c0KHDxC00

2021 Lake of the Ozarks Area Walk to End Alzheimer's

Camdenton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Pam May Dr, Camdenton, MO 65020

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camdenton, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Camdenton, MO
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Shirer
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Camdenton Times

Camdenton Times

Camdenton, MO
69
Followers
231
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camdenton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy