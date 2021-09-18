Maysville calendar: Events coming up

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Maysville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maysville:

deSha's 40th Anniversary Maysville, KY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1166 US-68, Maysville, KY

Celebrate 40 years of deSha's Maysville with a weeklong celebration! -Kickoff the festivities with 80s themed trivia on Friday, 9/17 at 8pm -Employee reunion on Saturday, 9/18 at 6pm -Comment...

Silence of the Lambs (1991) Maysville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17 E Third St, Maysville, KY

Silence of the Lambs (1991) is on Facebook. To connect with Silence of the Lambs (1991), join Facebook today.

RSC Live @ The Pig Out in Maysville 9/24/21 Maysville, KY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 902 US-68, Maysville, KY

RSC all ages/family friendly Country&Rock show @ The Pig Out in Maysville Ky. set time TBD

American Infidels Ohio Chapter Anniversary Party Maysville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 470 Tucker Dr, Maysville, KY

American Infidels Veterans MC Ohio chapter Anniversary Party Raffle, Food, $10 at the door.

Scaled to Perfection: Encore! Maysville, KY

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 215 Sutton St, Maysville, KY

Back by popular demand, the KSB Miniatures Collection at KYGMC in Maysville is pleased to announce a repeat presentation of its widely acclaimed 2018-2019 exhibition of new miniatures, Scaled to...