Maysville, KY

Maysville calendar: Events coming up

Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Maysville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maysville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McY5S_0c0KHC4T00

deSha's 40th Anniversary

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1166 US-68, Maysville, KY

Celebrate 40 years of deSha's Maysville with a weeklong celebration! -Kickoff the festivities with 80s themed trivia on Friday, 9/17 at 8pm -Employee reunion on Saturday, 9/18 at 6pm -Comment...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1KuP_0c0KHC4T00

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17 E Third St, Maysville, KY

Silence of the Lambs (1991) is on Facebook. To connect with Silence of the Lambs (1991), join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vv2DN_0c0KHC4T00

RSC Live @ The Pig Out in Maysville 9/24/21

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 902 US-68, Maysville, KY

RSC all ages/family friendly Country&Rock show @ The Pig Out in Maysville Ky. set time TBD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPoVI_0c0KHC4T00

American Infidels Ohio Chapter Anniversary Party

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 470 Tucker Dr, Maysville, KY

American Infidels Veterans MC Ohio chapter Anniversary Party Raffle, Food, $10 at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1mVh_0c0KHC4T00

Scaled to Perfection: Encore!

Maysville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 215 Sutton St, Maysville, KY

Back by popular demand, the KSB Miniatures Collection at KYGMC in Maysville is pleased to announce a repeat presentation of its widely acclaimed 2018-2019 exhibition of new miniatures, Scaled to...

Learn More

IN THIS ARTICLE
Maysville Dispatch

Maysville Dispatch

Maysville, KY
ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

