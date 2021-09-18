Covington calendar: Events coming up

(COVINGTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

“Bridge with Buddy” for Beginners Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

A new 6-week round of “Bridge with Buddy” will begin on Wednesday, September 1st. A beginner’s Bridge Workshop will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Students will learn basic rules for bridge and how to...

Senior Day at the Y Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 YMCA Way, Covington, VA

The Alleghany Highlands YMCA will host Senior Day at the Y on Saturday, September 18th and wants to invite our community members who are young at heart to attend. The event will feature a variety...

Heal Yourself Workshop - Directing Energy Within Hot Springs, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 7696 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, VA 24445

Allow Source to guide to healing your physical body - a trance channeled IN PERSON workshop

The Silverbacks Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA

RESCHEDULED TBA The Silverbacks Saturday, September 18, 2021, 7:30 PM Dave Warren, Clifton Forge on Guitar & Vocals, Drew Kimball, Charlottesville on Guitar & Vocals, Steve Bowers, Covington on...

Beginner Pottery Class for Adults Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, VA

Beginner Pottery Class on Mondays and Thursdays starting September 27, 2021 at Clifton Forge School of the Arts. Class times are from 6:15 pm -8:15 pm. Contact CFSOTA.org Also check out other...