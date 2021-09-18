CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, LA

Live events coming up in Winnsboro

 6 days ago

(WINNSBORO, LA) Winnsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWhWi_0c0KHAJ100

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana-monroe Warhawks

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Monroe, LA

View the Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana-monroe Warhawks game played on September 25, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JY6nX_0c0KHAJ100

Tails at Twilight - Zombie Apawcalypse

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

The River Cities Humane Society for Cats presents its 7th Annual Tails at Twilight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YEev_0c0KHAJ100

She's Simply Beautiful Spiritual Fashion Extravaganza

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Mitchell Street, Monroe, LA 71212

Spiritual event showcasing fashion and music. Collage scholarships will be given out to actively participating students. Merch for purchase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4syQ_0c0KHAJ100

Kix Brooks Presents Jimmy Stewart & Special Guest: Laurence Hobgood

Winnsboro, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 714 Prairie Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295

The Princess Theatre is once again thrilled to welcome Kix Brooks and special guests for an amazing night of music and support for the arts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnUAg_0c0KHAJ100

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Monroe

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Monroe, LA 71209

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

