Harrisonville events calendar

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Harrisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrisonville:

Barn Dinner Harrisonville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 23111 South Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Join us for a simply charming dinner at the pumpkin patch! Bring your sweetheart or a group of friends!

Nazareth’s Table Dinner Church Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 2305 E South St, Harrisonville, MO

ALL are welcome! We serve dinner, give away food, gift cards, and have a short and inspiring message to strengthen all who attend.



Tom "Luke Duke" Wopat Autograph Signing Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 S Independence St, Harrisonville, MO

KC Road Lawyers is proud to sponsor an autograph signing with Tom Wopat, Luke Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard. Join us for the autograph session and then watch Tom sing at the Peculiar Winery...

Randol Auction Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

West Central Auction Company is having Randol Auction in Harrisonville MO on Sep 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

D&D 5e One Shot Adventures 5th level Peculiar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 361 Legend Ln c1, Peculiar, MO

Beginners to Advanced. Bring your character concepts, books, dice and minis if you have them. First 30 minutes is character creation. 5 players. Call or message to reserve a seat, otherwise first...