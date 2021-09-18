Events on the Florence calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FLORENCE, OR) Florence is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuGxe_0c0KH8co00

Prenatal, Parenting, and Life Skills Classes

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 12th St G, Florence, OR

The Pregnancy and Parenting Center offers free, individualized prenatal, parenting, and life skills classes every Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Call us for an appointment or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHGdn_0c0KH8co00

STREET KARAOKE

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Sing Karaoke with us at Old Town Gazebo Park and enjoy the outdoors! Safe and clean, exciting and fun!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9HYP_0c0KH8co00

Homecoming 2021

Florence, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 715 Quince Street, Florence, OR 97439

Homecoming 2021! Enchanted Fairytale: it will be a magical night! Florence Event Center 8:00-11:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Imosq_0c0KH8co00

United Way Days of Caring

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 290 US-101, Florence, OR

In recognition of United Way Days of Caring, Florence Habitat is giving away Kindness Cards! Come by ReStore in the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center Sept. 16-18, 2021 from 9 am to 5pm and get your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgqOm_0c0KH8co00

Shy Shy & Gary — Oregon Coast TODAY

Yachats, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 124 US-101, Yachats, OR

The Drift Inn • Yachats Folk, blues and originals played by Oregon Coast locals. 6:30 - 8:30 pm, 124 Highway 101 North.

