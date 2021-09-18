CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Senatobia calendar: What's coming up

Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Live events are coming to Senatobia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Senatobia area:



Food Pantry

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Food distribution for the needy of our community. Those seeking assistance need to bring a photo ID. div



Copeland/Smith Boys Steak Ride

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join Uncle Bo, Bill, Chris, Damon and Troy on a motorcycle ride to Jackson MS for a steak meal. 8:30AM - Meeting in Alma Jean's parking lot 9:00AM - KSU (Kick Stand Up)



Building Power Summit

Coldwater, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Join us as we congregate to discuss building power in the Nine (eleven) areas of battle as defined by Drs. Neely Fuller, Jr. and Frances Cress Welsing.



Dragon Fly Sprint Triathlon

Sardis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

The Dragon Fly Sprint Triathlon consist of 1/2 mile Swim, 18 mile Bike, and a 4 mile Run. The Dragon Fly is located at Cyprus Point on the Lower Lake at Sardis Lake Reseviour. The swim is always coo



PUMPKIN PATCH - Cedar Hill Farm

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 8 Love Rd, Hernando, MS

We welcome you and your family to visit our Farm and to see the fall colors, to take a tractor-drawn hayride out to the pumpkin patch, and let the kids pick their own, right out of the patch. Eat...

