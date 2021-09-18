CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Grove calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grove:

Hope Is Here: Fall Family Celebration

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 S Main St, Grove, OK

Join us as we celebrate fall, families, and coming back together after a great Summer! We'll have free food, worship together, fun for each member of the family, and a special round of competition...

Par 3 Shootout

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL PLATINUM AND GOLD MEMBERS OF PATRICIA ISLAND PAR 3 SHOOTOUT SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 12:30 PM 2 PERSON TEAMS - EACH PLAYER PLAYS THEIR OWN BALL. ENTRY FEE: $20 PER PLAYER...

Adult Pinterest

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1140 N E O Loop, Grove, OK

Adult Pinterest at Grove Public Library, 1140 Neo Loop, Grove, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Lendonwood Fall Plant Sale

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1308 Har-Ber Rd, Grove, OK

A wide variety of plants will be for sale to benefit Lendonwood Gardens on Saturday, September 25 from 8 am to 5 pm. Last year’s sale focused on irises and daylilies, but this year more than a...

Kids Day at Patricia Island

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

Platinum Member Event! Saturday, September 18th, 2-5PM Come out and enjoy an end-of-summer party at the pool! Free Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips & cookies! See you at KIDS DAY!!

Learn More

