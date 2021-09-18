Live events on the horizon in Cheboygan
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Live events are coming to Cheboygan.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Cheboygan area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 7688 Maple River Rd #9726, Brutus, MI
Host Professional: Matt Shalhoup matt@hiddenriver.com Format: 1 pro-1 am & pro/pro Noon shotgun NEW FOR 2021: Registration and payment are done online, there is no need to call the golf shop. If a...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 10621 Twin Lakes Rd, Cheboygan, MI
Join us for music and fun, your favorite beverages and GREAT food! You may also like the following events from Sturgeon Valley : Next Saturday, 11th September, 08:00 pm, STURGEON VALLEY at "The...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:45 PM
Address: 459 Lafayette Ave, Cheboygan, MI
Sabbath Worship Service - Welcome to our Sabbath worship service! We are glad you can here! You can find more by going to our website: www.cheboyganchurch.com or visiting us in-person at 459...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI
We are so excited to host local children\'s author Johnathan Rand for an hour-long presentation on September 22 at 6 p.m. Johnathan Rand, the pen name of Christopher Wright, has written dozens of...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 314 N Nicolet St, Mackinaw City, MI
This is a 3 day workshop focusing on the beauty of Michigan's upper peninsula. We will meet at Audie's Restaurant in Mackinaw City Friday at 11am. After a brief meet and great we will head north...
