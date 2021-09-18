Live events Cortez — what’s coming up

(CORTEZ, CO) Cortez is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cortez:

True West Rodeo Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

The True West Rodeo will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 in Cortez, Colorado. This Cortez rodeo is held at Montezuma County Fairgrounds. True Western Roundup is bringing western heritage...

Fall Equinox Yoga Celebration Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 18078 Rd 24.25, Dolores, CO

Celebrate the gifts of the season with a reverent yoga outdoor yoga practice at Painted Sky Farm. About this Event Celebrate the gifts of the season, welcome in abundance and passion, connect to...

Lego Lab Mancos, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 211 W 1st St, Mancos, CO

Join us every Friday for open Lego exploration with our local Lego master!



Color Ride Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2306 E Empire St, Cortez, CO

If you have a motorcycle and want to join us for our annual color ride, we will meet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship at 10:00am --- kickstands up by 10:30am. We will be taking in the views of...

Bowling Fundraiser Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 290 Lakeside Drive, Cortez, CO 81321

Help us raise money for the scholarship fund while competing in a bowling tournament! Create a team of three or we will pair you!